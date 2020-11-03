Oshawa man charged with drug-impaired driving in Highway 7 collision east of Peterborough: OPP

An Oshawa, Ont., man faces drug-impaired driving and other charges following a collision east of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:45 p.m. officers were called to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township.
OPP say no injuries were reported but one of the drivers was determined to be under the influence of drugs.
As a result of the investigation, Adam Desousa, 38, of Oshawa was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 8, OPP stated Tuesday.
