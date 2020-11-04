8 high school students charged after assault caught on video: Cape Breton police

Send this page to someone via email

Eight students of Glace Bay High have been charged in connection with the assault of a 42-year-old man last month.

Cape Breton Regional Police say their investigation began after officers were called to a pathway between an Atlantic Superstore in Glace Bay, N.S., and Glace Bay High on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.

Officers found a 42-year-old man with minor injuries. He was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Information from the victim as well as video of the assault eventually led police to refer the incident to Glace Bay High’s school liaison officer, who was able to identify all the youths involved in the incident.

Video of the incident reviewed by Global News shows multiple youths kicking, grabbing and punching a man.

People can be heard yelling “keep beating him” and “get him” as the youths follow the man, who appears to flee towards the Atlantic Superstore.

At one point someone urges another individual to hit the man with his car.

It’s not clear what precipitated the incident as the video reviewed by Global News only begins when the first punch is thrown.

As the video contains images of minors who have now been charged with a crime, Global News has chosen not to republish the video.

Police now say that seven male students and one female student have been charged with assault.

All have been placed on conditions not to contact the victim or any of the individuals in the video.

They are set to appear in Sydney provincial court on Nov. 18.