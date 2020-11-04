Halifax police investigate overnight robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred overnight on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 200 Waverly Rd. at 10:20 p.m.

It’s believed a lone man entered the store and approached the clerk demanding cash.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled toward Highway 111.

No weapon was spotted during the incident and police say the clerk was not harmed.

1:20 Calgary police investigating armed robbery at Northland Village mall Calgary police investigating armed robbery at Northland Village mall

Police say the suspect was described as being in his mid-30s with a thin to medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as six feet tall with dark pants and a dark blue hoodie.