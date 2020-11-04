Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigate overnight robbery

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 10:20 am
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in October 2019.
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in October 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred overnight on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 200 Waverly Rd. at 10:20 p.m.

Read more: 8 high school students charged after assault caught on video, Cape Breton police say

It’s believed a lone man entered the store and approached the clerk demanding cash.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled toward Highway 111.

Trending Stories

No weapon was spotted during the incident and police say the clerk was not harmed.

Click to play video 'Calgary police investigating armed robbery at Northland Village mall' Calgary police investigating armed robbery at Northland Village mall
Calgary police investigating armed robbery at Northland Village mall

Police say the suspect was described as being in his mid-30s with a thin to medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as six feet tall with dark pants and a dark blue hoodie.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRobberyhalifax policeHalifax crimeIrvingHalifax robberyIrving Gas Station
Flyers
More weekly flyers