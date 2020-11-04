Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Minden Hills Township

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Minden Hills Township, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Rod Phillips, minister of finance, Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott, minister of infrastructure, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board, to make an announcement in the village of Minden, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

No details on the announcement were provided.

Follow Global News for live online coverage of the announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Advertisement