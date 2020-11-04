Menu

Politics

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Minden Hills Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has a media conference scheduled in Minden on Wednesday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has a media conference scheduled in Minden on Wednesday. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Minden Hills Township, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Rod Phillips, minister of finance, Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott, minister of infrastructure, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board, to make an announcement in the village of Minden, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Read more: Ontario government to lay out next phase of coronavirus response in Thursday’s budget

No details on the announcement were provided.

Follow Global News for live online coverage of the announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

