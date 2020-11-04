Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

U.S. election: Over 1,000 anti-Trump protesters gather near White House

By Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press
Posted November 4, 2020 1:59 am
Click to play video 'U.S. election: Police, helicopter respond to crowd near Black Lives Matter Plaza' U.S. election: Police, helicopter respond to crowd near Black Lives Matter Plaza
U.S. election: Police, helicopter respond to crowd near Black Lives Matter Plaza

WASHINGTON — More than 1,000 people protesting U.S. President Donald Trump converged on Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday night, just a block from the White House, while hundreds more marched through parts of downtown Washington, sometimes blocking traffic and setting off fireworks.

Scattered protests also took place from Seattle to New York City, but across the U.S. there were no signs of serious violence or widespread unrest in the hours immediately after the polls closed, with the outcome still unknown.

Read more: Biden, Trump jockey for position as U.S. election hinges on swing states

The demonstrations in Washington were largely peaceful, with people shouting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace!”

Groups of teenagers danced in the street as onlookers cheered. Large banners, including one reading “Trump lies all the time,” were unfurled.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point, the marchers stabbed the tires of a parked police van to flatten them.

Read more: U.S. election live: Ongoing coverage as Americans vote for their next president

Hundreds of people marched in anti-Trump demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, with several arrested.

Trending Stories

“This is what democracy looks like,” protesters chanted in Portland, where organizers said the demonstration would be peaceful and that regardless of the presidential election result, they would continue protesting in support of racial justice. The sheriff’s office said some protesters were openly carrying guns.

Click to play video 'U.S. election: Biden says he believes he’s ‘on track to win,’ citing mail-in ballots' U.S. election: Biden says he believes he’s ‘on track to win,’ citing mail-in ballots

In Seattle, police said they arrested several people, including someone who put nails in a road and another who drove over a barricade and into a police bike lane. No one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out earlier this year after the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee.

“Some people would like to cause mayhem and trouble,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier in the day. She said she had never seen so many businesses being boarded up: “That all saddens me.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
TrumpBlack Lives MatterWashingtonUs ElectionUS Presidential Electionus election 2020BidenTrump ProtestsUS election pollsWashington ProtestsBlack Lives Matter PlazaElection Protests
Flyers
More weekly flyers