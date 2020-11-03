Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 3 2020 9:50pm
01:10

U.S. Presidential Election: National Guard on standby in Portland

The National Guard is on standby in one U.S. city which is no stranger to political unrest. Sarah MacDonald has the latest on the situation in Portland, Oregon.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home