Crime

RCMP destroy $8 million worth of unauthorized pot plants near Merritt

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 7:40 pm
Merritt RCMP released this picture of a large crop of marijuana being grown outdoors.
Merritt RCMP released this picture of a large crop of marijuana being grown outdoors. Merritt RCMP

Police in the B.C. Interior said they destroyed more than 100,000 pot plants after executing a search warrant on Friday.

Police believe the destroyed plants would be worth more than $8 million if the marijuana was dried and processed.

Merritt RCMP said the plants were being grown in a rural area near Merritt that is close to Highway 8.

Click to play video 'OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market' OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market

That highway travels northwest from Merritt to the Spences Bridge area.

Police point out that Canadian law allows a household to grow a maximum of four plants to produce hemp or cannabis, but that commercially growing marijuana requires Health Canada approval.

Read more: Trans Mountain equipment destroyed in suspected act of vandalism: Merritt RCMP

Merritt RCMP said the rural property where the grow operation was occurring wasn’t authorized by Health Canada for hemp or cannabis production.

