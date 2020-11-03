RCMP destroy $8 million worth of unauthorized pot plants near Merritt

Police in the B.C. Interior said they destroyed more than 100,000 pot plants after executing a search warrant on Friday.
Police believe the destroyed plants would be worth more than $8 million if the marijuana was dried and processed.
Merritt RCMP said the plants were being grown in a rural area near Merritt that is close to Highway 8.
OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
That highway travels northwest from Merritt to the Spences Bridge area.
Trending Stories
Police point out that Canadian law allows a household to grow a maximum of four plants to produce hemp or cannabis, but that commercially growing marijuana requires Health Canada approval.
Merritt RCMP said the rural property where the grow operation was occurring wasn’t authorized by Health Canada for hemp or cannabis production.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments