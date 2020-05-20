Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Trans Mountain equipment destroyed in suspected act of vandalism: Merritt RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 4:50 pm
A picture provided to police of the blue and yellow 2018 Peterbilt tractor rope truck following the blaze.
A picture provided to police of the blue and yellow 2018 Peterbilt tractor rope truck following the blaze. Provided by Merritt RCMP

Merritt RCMP is now investigating what it is calling an act of vandalism after a piece of heavy equipment on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project was destroyed.

Police say the equipment at a site near Merritt was the target of an act of vandalism and theft one day and the subject of a suspicious blaze another.

On May 19 during the early morning hours, RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle fire, involving a blue Peterbilt rope truck used at the site.

Police say the same vehicle was the target in an act of mischief and a fuel theft earlier in the weekend.

A picture provided to police of the blue and yellow 2018 Peterbilt tractor rope truck prior to the blaze. Provided by Merritt RCMP.
A picture provided to police of the blue and yellow 2018 Peterbilt tractor rope truck prior to the blaze. Provided by Merritt RCMP. Provided by Merritt RCMP

READ MORE: Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say project progressing despite coronavirus pandemic

The fire scene had been secured by Merritt RCMP, for a full examination completed by forensic specialists and fire investigators with the RCMP Southeast District General Investigation Section, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, media relations officer for the RCMP Southeast District, said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP has since learned that there were individuals camping over the weekend in the immediate area of the impacted vehicle. GIS investigators are seeking to identify those campers, as they may hold key information.

Police are also asking all motorists who may have travelled through the area of Highway 5A and Tillery Road, outside of Merritt, on the evening of May 18 into the early morning hours of May 19, to review their dash camera footage and contact police.

At this stage of the investigation it is unknown whether the acts were targeted in nature or simply crimes of opportunity, O’Donaghey said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP Detachment at 250-378-4262 or the RCMP Southeast District GIS team at 250-869-2215. For those who wish to remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Trans Mountain PipelineMerrittTrans Mountain Expansion ProjectMerritt RCMPMerritt act of vandalismPipeline Merritt BCTrans Mountain Expansion Project Merritt BC
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.