Commentary

Scott Thompson: If you continually divide and succeed, you run out of friends

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 30, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures prior to delivering remarks at a Drive-in event in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 29, 2020 and US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to a campaign rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images).
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 30, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures prior to delivering remarks at a Drive-in event in Coconut Creek, Florida, on October 29, 2020 and US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives to a campaign rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images).

Boarding up stores and businesses so people can exercise the freedom to vote.

Does anyone else find that deeply disturbing for a civilized country such as the United States of America?

Read more: U.S. businesses board up windows, doors in fear of election unrest

The day before the U.S. election, businesses and store-fronts in many cities were being boarded up from coast to coast in anticipation of not a hurricane but violence once election scores would be announced.

That is the result of a country that is so divided that no one can predict what will happen, expect that some are preparing for the worst.

That’s hardly the USA our parents would have boasted about back in the day. The country that once was the beacon of hope for the world is now reduced to a cheap TV show as the world watches and prays for unity.

Canadians concerned about potential violence following U.S. election: Ipsos poll
Canadians concerned about potential violence following U.S. election: Ipsos poll

 

As mentioned previously, this was NOT an election about politics — and perhaps that explains the record turn out.

This was an election about identity: Who do you want to be? And what do you want America to be?

Read more: No winner yet in U.S. election, but Trump claims victory as Biden waits for final tally

Do you want to unite a great country or divide it?

​No two people agree on everything, but we still have to live side by side. That’s not rocket science, it’s humanity.

A person cannot continue to divide those around them and survive. So that, and sooner or later, you run out of friends.

Hopefully, the world realizes that, again.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

