Scott Thompson: If you continually divide and succeed, you run out of friends

Boarding up stores and businesses so people can exercise the freedom to vote.

Does anyone else find that deeply disturbing for a civilized country such as the United States of America?

The day before the U.S. election, businesses and store-fronts in many cities were being boarded up from coast to coast in anticipation of not a hurricane but violence once election scores would be announced.

That is the result of a country that is so divided that no one can predict what will happen, expect that some are preparing for the worst.

That’s hardly the USA our parents would have boasted about back in the day. The country that once was the beacon of hope for the world is now reduced to a cheap TV show as the world watches and prays for unity.

As mentioned previously, this was NOT an election about politics — and perhaps that explains the record turn out.

This was an election about identity: Who do you want to be? And what do you want America to be?

Do you want to unite a great country or divide it?

​No two people agree on everything, but we still have to live side by side. That’s not rocket science, it’s humanity.

A person cannot continue to divide those around them and survive. So that, and sooner or later, you run out of friends.

Hopefully, the world realizes that, again.

​Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​