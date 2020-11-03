Booking an appointment for the flu shot proving difficult in the West Island

Send this page to someone via email

The people entering the Dollard-des-Ormeaux civic centre are among the lucky ones. The location is the only place within the West Island public health board where people can get free flu shots.

Demand for the vaccination is skyrocketing.

“I’ve never seen people wanting their vaccine this quickly, this fast, early in the season and at that rate,” Dalia Toledano of the West Island Public Health Board told Global News.

Appointments are mandatory to get a flu shot. Due to COVID-19, no walk-ins are permitted.

“We knew that the demand would be high. We knew because we know that people are worried and they’re scared,” Toledano said.

READ MORE: ‘Demand has skyrocketed’ for seasonal flu shots in Quebec amid COVID-19

But making an appointment online isn’t easy. The West Island Public Health Board’s web page has issued a warning that appointments are fully booked. It suggests people try the provincial Clic Santé website to find the nearest place for free vaccinations.

Story continues below advertisement

But even there, it reads: should no appointments be available, please recheck this site regularly.

”Even if they can’t get through the first time or they see that’s it’s full to come back in a couple of days, come back in a week as we’re opening clinics, appointments on a regular basis,” Toledano said.

The MNA for the Jacques-Cartier riding — Greg Kelley — took to Facebook to comment on the issue, writing that he will “fight for vulnerable groups who need to be vaccinated.”

“Find my Facebook page or call my riding office. We would be happy to hear from you and see if we can work with our health board to make sure that person does get a slot somewhere,” Kelley told Global News.

Hundreds of new spaces are slated to open next week.

“I do expect that the health board in our area and across Quebec will make sure that everyone gets vaccinated,” Kelley said.

A vaccine to protect against influenza — while the public waits for a vaccine to defend against the more deadly COVID-19 virus.