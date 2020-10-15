‘Demand has skyrocketed’ for seasonal flu shots in Quebec amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec regional health authorities and pharmacies are bracing for a record year as demand for the seasonal flu shot is at a never-before-seen high.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate greater demand from the population for influenza vaccination,” a spokesperson for the West Island CIUSSS said in a statement.

Since Oct. 6, more than 7,000 people have registered for the vaccine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccinations will be done by appointment this year.

Service centres have increased their capacity and operating hours to accommodate the increase in demand.

To alleviate the stress on the medical system and emergency rooms, pharmacies will be sharing the burden this year for the first time in Quebec. Pharmacists will be allowed to administer the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

“Logistically, it’s going to be a challenge. We will have to continue to provide our normal services and at the same time be able to vaccinate,” said Tamara Begin, a pharmacist in the Eastern Townships.

Many locations Global News reached out to say they are already booked, with the number of people doubled compared to last year.

Officials at the Brunswick Medical Center said the calls for vaccines were “unbelievable.”

“The demand has absolutely skyrocketed,” Begin said.

“Last year in one of the pharmacies we did about 400 and 500 vaccinations. We’re at about 750 to 800 right now.”

Begin says the concern due to the pandemic has heightened the population’s awareness, prompting this surge in demand.

“I think the situation with the pandemic this year, there is a lot of messaging from our government how important it is to protect ourselves,” she said.

The province is not worried about supply. According to the health ministry, two million doses of the vaccine have been ordered in 2020.

That is an increase of nearly 400,000 compared to last year.

Story continues below advertisement

But physicians and pharmacists are worried as they have yet to receive any vaccines yet.

“It’s become difficult to know what is going to be available and when,” Begin said.

“We’re just crossing our fingers and hoping things come through. We’re as in the dark as the rest of the population.”

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said he is hearing and understands people’s concern, but the supplies are on their way.

“Some are worried we intend to have delivery by steps,” Dubé said.

Dubé said the ministry is trying to have most of the doses available for the end of the week.

2:35 Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says there are ‘no shortages’ of flu shots Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says there are ‘no shortages’ of flu shots

Local regional health authorities in the Greater Montreal area say they will begin scheduling appointments beginning next week and the end of the month.

Advertisement