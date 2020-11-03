Woman who escaped Edmonton prison found in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A female prisoner who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women in September was located in Calgary later that month, Edmonton police said on Tuesday.

Police said Cierra Childress climbed over the fence of the Edmonton facility around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 and ran off on foot.

Police officers, as well as the canine unit, were called to the area of 111 Avenue and 178 Street, but were unable to find the woman.

On Sept. 24, Edmonton police said they believed the 22-year-old was in the Calgary area.

On Tuesday, police issued a news release saying the woman had been found and arrested by the Calgary Police Service on Sept. 25.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said the EPS media relations unit was not immediately alerted to the fact that Childress was back in custody and apologized for the delayed update.

Childress is now facing charges of prison breach and being unlawfully at large and has been returned to the facility.

The Edmonton Institution for Women is a minimum, medium and maximum-level facility that has the capacity to house 110 inmates.