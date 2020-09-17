Police search for inmate who escaped Edmonton Institution for Women

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women late Wednesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., police said the inmate climbed over the fence at the facility — located at 111 Avenue and 178 Street — and ran off on foot.

Police officers, as well as the EPS Canine Unit, were called to the area but were unable to find the woman, who was last seen heading east in the area of 170 Street and 114 Avenue.

Police are searching for Cierra Childress. She is about five-foot-five-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information about Childress is asked not to approach her and immediately call police.

The Edmonton Institution for Women is a minimum, medium and maximum-level facility that has the capacity to house 110 inmates.

Story continues below advertisement