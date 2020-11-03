New fund to help London-area businesses fighting for gender equality

Send this page to someone via email

Local organizations that help support girls, women, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals will now have access to funds to help improve their programming.

The $140,000 fund will be administered by the London Community Foundation (LCF) for organizations in London and Middlesex County that are working towards a future grounded in equity, inclusion and justice.

“To ensure a just recovery and a more inclusive future, it is more pressing than ever to invest in women, girls, two-spirit people and gender-diverse people,” says Lori Runciman, LCF’s director of grants.

“We’re pleased to be taking part in this funding initiative, while also looking at systems-level change through our investment and institutional policies.”

The Fund for Gender Equality is part of a five-year initiative to advance gender equality in Canada, led by a collaboration between participating community foundations, Community Foundations of Canada and the Equality Fund, with support from the government of Canada.

“Women have been on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, they have also been sidelined and hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Maryam Monset, the Minister of Women and Gender Equality

Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to pilot new initiatives, to address long-standing community needs, or to support a just recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

LCF will be accepting applications during the month of November, with individual organizations able to apply for up to $40,000.

Applications will be reviewed in December and it is expected that funding will be issued in January 2021.

Last year, LCF participated in the Pilot Fund for Gender Equality and funded two initiatives: Atlohsa Family Healing Centre for its Okaadenige Wellness Retreat for survivors of human trafficking, exploitation and sexual abuse, as well as Anova for its Opening the Circle initiative aimed at developing a leadership path with women survivors of gender-based violence using peer support.