Comments

Traffic

As snow falls in Halifax multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Forecast: November 3' Global News Morning Forecast: November 3
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

The first major snowfall of the season has resulted in messy roads and snarled traffic in downtown Halifax Tuesday.

Halifax police announced in a tweet at approximately 3:30 p.m., that they were responding to a multi-vehicle collision on the MacDonald Bridge.

There have been no reported injuries but Halifax Harbour Bridges says the crash has closed down both lanes on the bridge.

That closure quickly snarled traffic in the downtown core.

Lengthy lines of slow-moving traffic stretched down to the start of Gottingen Street as of 4 p.m.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says that the Dartmouth-bound lane of the MacKay Bridge is also closed. The Halifax-bound lane remains open at this time.

The traffic has not been helped by slick road conditions as a result of the first snowfall of the season. Nearly 5 cm of snow is expected to fall on the municipality Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Tips for driving in the snow.' Tips for driving in the snow.
Tips for driving in the snow.
