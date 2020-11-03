As snow falls in Halifax multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The first major snowfall of the season has resulted in messy roads and snarled traffic in downtown Halifax Tuesday.

Halifax police announced in a tweet at approximately 3:30 p.m., that they were responding to a multi-vehicle collision on the MacDonald Bridge.

Read more: Halifax police arrest man who allegedly entered drugstore with pellet gun

There have been no reported injuries but Halifax Harbour Bridges says the crash has closed down both lanes on the bridge.

That closure quickly snarled traffic in the downtown core.

I would recommend not using Gottingen if you have a choice right now. pic.twitter.com/TzZlC6TNvz — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) November 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Lengthy lines of slow-moving traffic stretched down to the start of Gottingen Street as of 4 p.m.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says that the Dartmouth-bound lane of the MacKay Bridge is also closed. The Halifax-bound lane remains open at this time.

The traffic has not been helped by slick road conditions as a result of the first snowfall of the season. Nearly 5 cm of snow is expected to fall on the municipality Tuesday.

3:52 Tips for driving in the snow. Tips for driving in the snow.