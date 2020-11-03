Halifax police arrest man who entered drugstore with long gun in pants

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police arrested a 34-year-old man after entering a drug store in downtown Halifax with a long gun in his pants and stealing items.

Police say just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening a caller reported a man placing a long gun in his pants and entering the Shoppers Drug Mart on Spring Garden Road.

The man then left the store and boarded a Halifax Transit bus.

Officers arrested the man on the bus, seized a long barrel pellet gun, and items from Shoppers.

A 34-year old man is held for an appearance in court, and facing several charges including using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and theft.