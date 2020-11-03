Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police arrest man who entered drugstore with long gun in pants

By Dave Squires Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 4:50 am
File/ Global News

Halifax Regional Police arrested a 34-year-old man after entering a drug store in downtown Halifax with a long gun in his pants and stealing items.

Police say just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening a caller reported a man placing a long gun in his pants and entering the Shoppers Drug Mart on Spring Garden Road.

Trending Stories

The man then left the store and boarded a Halifax Transit bus.

Officers arrested the man on the bus, seized a long barrel pellet gun, and items from Shoppers.

A 34-year old man is held for an appearance in court, and facing several charges including using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, and theft.

Advertisement
HalifaxHalifax Regional Police
Flyers
More weekly flyers