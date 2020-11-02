Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Inverness, N.S., man dead after two-vehicle crash in South Haven: RCMP

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 3:07 pm
Highway 105 at the top of Kelly's Mountain, N.S., pictured on April 24, 2018.
Highway 105 at the top of Kelly's Mountain, N.S., pictured on April 24, 2018. Reynold Gregor / Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a man was pronounced dead after police responded to a vehicle crash in South Haven, N.S., on Monday morning.

Police say they responded to the scene on Highway 105 around 8:10 a.m. and found a pickup truck and a car with “extensive front-end damage to both vehicles.”

The driver of the car, a 65-year-old man from Inverness, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers.

Two men in the pickup truck were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Read more: Dartmouth man faces child pornography charges

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Trending Stories

“There was heavy rain and high winds with a lot of water on the roadway at the time of the collision,” said an RCMP news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway is closed in both directions and police say it will remain that way until later in the afternoon.

Click to play video 'Lamborghini driver who caused a fatal collision in Richmond Hill pleads guilty' Lamborghini driver who caused a fatal collision in Richmond Hill pleads guilty
Lamborghini driver who caused a fatal collision in Richmond Hill pleads guilty
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMPCar crashVehicle CollisionInvernessHighway 105Inverness man deadSouth Haven car crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers