Inverness, N.S., man dead after two-vehicle crash in South Haven: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say that a man was pronounced dead after police responded to a vehicle crash in South Haven, N.S., on Monday morning.

Police say they responded to the scene on Highway 105 around 8:10 a.m. and found a pickup truck and a car with “extensive front-end damage to both vehicles.”

The driver of the car, a 65-year-old man from Inverness, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers.

Two men in the pickup truck were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Read more: Dartmouth man faces child pornography charges

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

“There was heavy rain and high winds with a lot of water on the roadway at the time of the collision,” said an RCMP news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway is closed in both directions and police say it will remain that way until later in the afternoon.

2:08 Lamborghini driver who caused a fatal collision in Richmond Hill pleads guilty Lamborghini driver who caused a fatal collision in Richmond Hill pleads guilty