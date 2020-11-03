81 new coronavirus infections in Saskatchewan, active cases down to 842

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan was one shy of tying its single-day record for new coronavirus cases in the province on Tuesday.

Health officials said there were 81 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 3,373 since the first case was reported in March. The location of one of Tuesday’s cases is still pending.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 29, while there are 16 in north central, 14 in north west, 10 in Regina, six in central east, three in north east and one each in far north west and north east.

In the province, 28 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 21 are receiving inpatient care and seven are in intensive care.

Ninety-seven more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,506.

There are currently 842 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,931 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, 270,097 tests have been carried out in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference in this story.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

