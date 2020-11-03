Menu

Canada

Face masks now required inside all YMCA-operated facilities

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
The YMCA Okanagan says its face-mask policy is linked to Kelownna’s recent mask policy, along with “strong recommendations from the provincial health officer.”.
The YMCA Okanagan says wearing a facemask will be required when visiting any of its regional facilities.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning, one day after the City of Kelowna said face coverings were mandatory inside all of its facilities.

The YMCA said its decision was linked to the city’s police, along with “strong recommendations from the provincial health officer.”

Read more: Coronavirus — Masks now required in all Kelowna, B.C., public buildings

Facilities operated by the Y include the Kelowna Family YMCA, H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre and the downtown YMCA.

“As a City of Kelowna partner operating two city-owned facilities, the YMCA of Okanagan’s pandemic management policies are closely aligned with those of the city,” the YMCA said in a press release.

The YMCA said masks will be required entering its facilities and programs, and when moving through shared spaces like lobbies, hallways, change rooms and spectator areas.

However, masks will not be required while engaging in physical activity in the pool, fitness/conditioning rooms, gymnasium or multi-purpose rooms.

“This applies to all staff, members, participants, and visitors except children 12 years and under and those who have an underlying medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask,” the YMCA said.

Also, for a limited time, masks will be made available for facility users who do not have a mask of their own.

“The health and safety of our Y community members remains our No. 1 priority,” said YMCA CEO Sharon Peterson. “We are in support of doing whatever we can to reduce the spread of this illness while also enabling our community members to remain active in a time when our personal health is paramount.”

For more details on the YMCA of Okanagan’s new mask-wearing protocol, click here.

