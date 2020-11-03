Menu

Comments

Health

No new coronavirus cases in New Brunswick for 2nd day in a row, 4 recoveries

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 11:02 am
New Brunswick is reporting no new coronavirus cases and four recoveries from the virus on Tuesday.

That pushes the number of active cases in the province down to 29.

New Brunswick last reported a new case on Sunday, when it reported a single additional case of the virus in the Fredericton region.

At this time the province says five people are in hospital, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 344 cases of COVID-19 in the province, 309 of whom have recovered.

There have also been six deaths.

Health officials say the Campbellton region remains the only region to remain in the orange phase of the New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan.

The province has conducted a total of 103,599 tests since the pandemic began.

