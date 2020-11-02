No new coronavirus cases and 2 recoveries in New Brunswick Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus and two recoveries on Monday.

That moves the total number of active cases in the province to 33.

New Brunswick last reported a new case on Sunday, when it reported a single additional case of the virus in the Fredericton region.

At this time the province says five people are in hospital, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 344 cases of COVID-19 in the province, 305 of which have recovered.

There have also been six deaths.

Health officials say the Campbellton region remains the only region to remain in the orange phase of the New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan.

The province has conducted a total of 103,009 tests since the pandemic began.