Coronavirus: No Remembrance Day ceremony in Saskatoon, replaced by drive-by tribute

What’s been called Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day Ceremony won’t be happening in Saskatoon this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event usually draws thousands to the Sasktel Centre, but that isn’t possible with current rules around public gatherings.

Instead, a drive-by tribute has been erected to pay tribute to fallen and serving soldiers from Saskatchewan and across Canada.

“We thought we’d try and do something where mom and dad could take the kids in a safe environment and stay in their vehicles and at least be able to have a drive-by tribute,” said Brian Swidrovich, Canada Remembers Project’s volunteer director for Saskatoon.

“It’s more than a lot of communities are able to do I think, and hopefully it’ll work out.”

Local heroes are among those honoured in the tribute, including Aaron Ledoux, a Muskeg Lake Cree Nation veteran who served with the U.S. military in Afghanistan and Iraq, and Si Campbell from Unity, Sask., a WWII Royal Canadian Air Force veteran.

The tribute is on Hanger Road, in front of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum. It’s open to the public now, and will stay up until Nov. 12.

