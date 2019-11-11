Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremony recognizes the past, present and future

Send this page to someone via email

It was an emotional moment on Remembrance Day for a number of those in Saskatoon.

One man currently serving in the navy calling it sobering.

“Remembering sacrifices people in the past as well as sacrifices of my own peers who served in Afghanistan and throughout the country, especially with the navy,” HMCS Unicorn’s administration officer Doug Fraser said on Monday.

This year’s ceremony at SaskTel Centre incorporated the theme past, present and future.

It gave the public a chance to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, those currently in the military, and those who could.

“It’s certainly an honour … to receive the salute. But being a cadet, I represent the future. Hopefully, as part of the future we can do more for our country,” said Cdt. David Huang, one of the cadets who was part of the ceremony.

Story continues below advertisement

2:55 Sights and sounds of 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony at SaskTel Centre Sights and sounds of 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony at SaskTel Centre

The old guard and new guard marched into the arena to applause from the thousands inside.

The ceremony in the SaskTel Centre is one of the largest indoor Remembrance Day events across the country.