Poppies now available across Saskatchewan

The 2019 poppy campaign was launched in Saskatchewan on Friday.

Poppies are recognized as the national symbol of remembrance for Canadians who gave their lives during military service.

The symbol was officially adopted in Canada in 1921 by the Great War Veterans’ Association — a predecessor of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty and his wife Donna received the first two poppies in a pinning ceremony at the government house this morning.

Donna said it was especially meaningful as her father and uncles all served in the Second World War.

This ceremony kicked off one of the Legion’s biggest fundraisers.

“I hope that they will wear a poppy and pause to think of what all these people have done for them. Without the service and suffering that they have gone through, this country would not be what it is,” said Keith Andrews, the province’s command president with the Royal Canadian Legion.

The poppy campaign helps fund veteran supports like service dogs, housing and mental health programs.