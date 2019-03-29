Free hunting and fishing in Saskatchewan for Canadian Armed Forces veterans

Canadian Armed Forces veterans will be able to hunt and fish in Saskatchewan for free.

The Saskatchewan government said on Thursday the province will provide free hunting and angling licences for veterans starting with the 2019-20 licensing year.

It applies only to veterans who were honourably discharged and reside in Canada.

Those applying will have to provide their national defence identification certificate, a picture or copy of their certificate of service, and the release or discharge certificate.

Proof of residence is also required when applying.

The new policy, which comes into effect on April 12, does not apply to big-game draw licences or outfitted licence opportunities.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said this is one way the province can recognize the commitment and sacrifices of veterans.