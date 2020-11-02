Vancouver firefighters responded to 38 fires on Halloween night, many sparked by fireworks

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police and firefighters were busy on Halloween night.

Capt. Jonathan Gormick said Monday that crews responded to 295 calls, including 38 fires, many of which were started by fireworks.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down revellers from setting off Roman candles and firecrackers, he said.

“We had a total loss of a vehicle that had a firework discharged in it, multiple hedge fires, small outbuildings. Fortunately, no large structure fires linked to fireworks,” Gormick said.

He estimated around $450,000 in damage was sustained that night in the city.

Meanwhile, the sale and use of consumer fireworks is now no longer permitted in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

Our #VPD members did an outstanding job managing an extremely busy #Halloween– we received over 800 calls for service, responded to multiple stabbings & an officer broke his hand – not possible to be the #MaskPolice also #RealityCheck @VancouverPD #ProudChief https://t.co/BsN2TG5PKM — Adam Palmer (@ChiefPalmer) November 1, 2020

Police Chief Adam Palmer said officers had their hands full as well, fielding around 800 calls.

Police said an unoccupied Porsche Panamera caught fire near Turner and Lillooet streets sometime after midnight. Firefighters deemed the vehicle fire an arson.

Officers also responded to multiple stabbings, police said.

Despite multiple pleas from health officials to keep Halloween gatherings small, huge crowds packed the Granville strip.

“Based on the hostile demeanour and size of Saturday’s crowd, social distancing tickets were not issued to partygoers on the Granville strip as it would not have been a safe or an efficient use of the available police resources at the time,” according to a statement from Vancouver police.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police must consider officer and public safety when deciding on possible enforcement options.”

Police said officers spotted a white Range Rover driving along Granville Street with passengers out of their seats and sitting on the sides of the windows. During a vehicle stop, passengers tried to swarm officers, who called for backup as the group increased to 30 people, police said. A man was arrested and taken to jail after jumping on the hood of a police vehicle.

Another police vehicle had its right rear passenger side window smashed.

— With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little