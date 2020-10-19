Menu

Politics

Vancouver’s ban on sale and use of consumer fireworks in effect Nov. 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 2:16 pm
How the fireworks festival began in 1990 and soon became one of the most successful attractions ever. This summer was the only time it has not run. We talk to the man who brought the idea to the city.

This Halloween will be the last holiday that Vancouver residents will be able to celebrate with fireworks.

As of Nov. 1, the sale and use of consumer fireworks will no longer be permitted in the city and may only be discharged by a certified technician.

This person must hold both a federal operator certificate and a municipal fire permit.

Some community events, such as Chinese New Year, Diwali and Canada Day will still have the pyrotechnics, the city said, but personal firework displays will not be allowed.

Not obeying the rules could lead to a $1,000 fine.

Vancouver city council considers ban on fireworks

Read more: Vancouver council to debate ban on sale of Halloween fireworks

The motion to ban the sale of fireworks was first brought forward by Green Coun. Pete Fry in October 2019.

“It’s been an ongoing issue, especially for the folks who have pets or folks with PTSD, the distressing anxiety over fireworks,” Fry said at the time.

Firecrackers and bottle rockets are already banned.

Vancouver is one of the last municipalities in Metro Vancouver that still allowed fireworks for smaller “family” groups.

Officials with the fire department have said they were concerned about banning them completely as it might push the market underground..

No New Year’s fireworks in Vancouver

If anyone wishes to purchase fireworks in Vancouver for this Halloween, they must be purchased between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31 from retailers who have a permit to do so, and they must be authorized for use in Canada.

