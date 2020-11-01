Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Halloween crowds pack Vancouver’s Granville strip during COVID-19

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 12:30 pm
Click to play video 'Halloween crowds pack Vancouver’s Granville strip' Halloween crowds pack Vancouver’s Granville strip
Halloween crowds pack Vancouver's Granville strip

Despite multiple pleas from health officials this week to keep Halloween gatherings small, huge crowds of people packed Vancouver’s Granville strip on Saturday night.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed people dancing and celebrating on the street, many of them not wearing masks.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 1 a.m., one Vancouver police officer posted to Twitter that he had been “swarmed by an angry crowd” after a “street party broke out,” adding he had to call a “Code 3 for cover.”

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Global News has requested more information from Vancouver police.

The crowds came as B.C. faces steadily rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

They also follow recent public health orders requiring bars and restaurants to cease liquor service at 10 p.m., and limiting gatherings in private homes to six visitors.

Read more: Video shows large street party on Vancouver’s Granville strip amid COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not the first time the Granville strip has been the subject of controversy during the pandemic.

During the summer, the area drew attention as young revellers packed the area in the wake of provincial measures seeking to limit large groups in indoor settings.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusHalloweenbc covidVancouver GranvilleGranville stripHalloween COVIDVancouver halloween
Flyers
More weekly flyers