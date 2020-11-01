Halloween crowds pack Vancouver’s Granville strip during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Despite multiple pleas from health officials this week to keep Halloween gatherings small, huge crowds of people packed Vancouver’s Granville strip on Saturday night.

Multiple videos posted to social media showed people dancing and celebrating on the street, many of them not wearing masks.

Around 1 a.m., one Vancouver police officer posted to Twitter that he had been “swarmed by an angry crowd” after a “street party broke out,” adding he had to call a “Code 3 for cover.”

Global News has requested more information from Vancouver police.

Group of us were just swarmed by an angry crowd on the Granville Mall after a street party erupted. Had to call for code 3 cover. No better sound than sirens surrounding you from all sides coming to help. #NotYourAverageHalloween #VPD — Cst Lee Marten (@Canuckula) November 1, 2020

The crowds came as B.C. faces steadily rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

They also follow recent public health orders requiring bars and restaurants to cease liquor service at 10 p.m., and limiting gatherings in private homes to six visitors.

It’s not the first time the Granville strip has been the subject of controversy during the pandemic.

During the summer, the area drew attention as young revellers packed the area in the wake of provincial measures seeking to limit large groups in indoor settings.