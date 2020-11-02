Joseph Brant Hospital announces tweak to COVID-19 testing operations

Send this page to someone via email

With the colder weather approaching, Joseph Brant Hospital is making changes to its COVID-19 testing operations.

Starting Nov. 3, drive-thru testing will be discontinued at the Burlington hospital and all coronavirus testing will be conducted indoors at the hospital’s assessment centre.

Hospital officials say the move will help protect the health and safety of the public and staff over the winter months.

Testing is by appointment only, and only for individuals who meet the provincial testing criteria.

Appointments can be made by visiting covidtesting.josephbranthospital.ca or by calling 905-632-3737, ext. 6550.

