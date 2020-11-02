Manitoba RCMP roll out new online crime reporting tool

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning Monday, Manitobans will have more options when it comes to reporting non-emergency incidents to police.

An online crime reporting system designed by the Manitoba RCMP went live Monday and is now available for use by everyone living in the province.

The reporting system will only accept crime reports where the incident happened within Manitoba RCMP’s jurisdiction.

The new application can used by Manitobans wanting to report crimes under the following circumstances:

You have lost something that costs less than $5,000.

Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000.

Someone has vandalized your property or vehicle and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it.

RCMP are warning that the online system cannot be used if the crime has a witness or suspect.

Reporting an item lost or stolen through the online system won’t be allowed if the items involve personal identity, firearms or licence plates.

Police say every crime that is ineligible to be reported online will still need to be reported over the phone or in person.

A trial run of the online system was rolled out in Selkirk and other nearby detachments in mid-October.

“The system worked extremely well and residents quickly took advantage of this new online tool,” says Chief Supt. Rob Hill, a criminal operations officer for the Manitoba RCMP.

“We’re hoping that by expanding the system provincewide, especially in today’s environment where limiting contact is so critically important, we are giving Manitobans in RCMP jurisdiction a safe, secure and simple way to report crime.”

