Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

3 fines issued in Manitoba after hundreds of COVID-19 tips

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 12:10 pm
Provincial data shows there have been hundreds of recent calls reporting people or business not following COVID-19 regulations, but little enforcement action has been taken.
Provincial data shows there have been hundreds of recent calls reporting people or businesses not following COVID-19 regulations, but little enforcement action has been taken.

From the week of Oct. 19-25, there were 441 calls reporting an individual or business violating COVID-19 rules, according to the province.

Of those calls, five warnings and three tickets were issued.

Read more: Manitoba municipal bylaw officers given authority to enforce coronavirus orders

A provincial spokesperson confirmed that of the recent tickets, two were issued by police to people, and in the other case a business was slapped with a fine from the Liquor, Gaming, & Cannabis Authority.

The data also shows that since April 9, there have been 11,684 tips regarding people violating COVID-19 rules, with 182 warnings and 93 tickets issued.

Read more: ‘Grow up’: Parties, gatherings, lack of honesty driving up Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers

The majority of tickets have been issued by RCMP and the health protection unit. Other tickets have been issued by Manitoba Conservation & Climate, LGCA, and other police agencies.

The provincial spokesperson confirmed the data does not include enforcement done by municipal bylaw officers.

