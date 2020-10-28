Menu

Health

RCMP and Winnipeg police officers test positive for COVID-19

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 11:23 am
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle.
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Officers with both the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP have tested positive for COVID-19.

Winnipeg police said Tuesday that two officers, both of whom work out of the police headquarters building on Smith Street, tested positive.

Both affected officers worked in the Central Division area from Friday through Tuesday, and public health officials are working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

To limit in-person contact, police are encouraging Winnipeggers to consider using online crime-reporting options.

Read more: Winnipeg police warning of COVID-19-related frauds and scams

A general duty RCMP officer who worked in Gypsumville, Man., and the surrounding area was notified on Monday that the officer had tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

This follows the announcement six days ago that a Selkirk-based RCMP officer also tested positive.

Police said public health officials are doing contact tracing and will contact anyone considered a close contact to the officer.

Trending Stories

The RCMP is encouraging Manitobans to limit visits to their local detachment and call instead if they have any questions.

Safety precautions — including physical barriers, hand-wash stations, and a requirement that officers wear masks when possible when interacting with the public — are currently in place at RCMP detachments across the province, as well as at Winnipeg police departments.

Click to play video 'Brandon police respond to four incidents within days of tighter COVID-19 health restrictions' Brandon police respond to four incidents within days of tighter COVID-19 health restrictions
Brandon police respond to four incidents within days of tighter COVID-19 health restrictions
