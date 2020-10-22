Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Selkirk RCMP officer tests positive for coronavirus, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Selkirk RCMP say one of their officers has tested positive for COVID-19.
Selkirk RCMP say one of their officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Selkirk RCMP officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Thursday police said the general duty officer worked in Selkirk and surrounding areas during the daytime hours of Oct. 11-13.

Read more: Ignoring COVID-19 restrictions will net people $1.3K fine, $5k fine for businesses in Manitoba

While the officer had interactions with the public during this time, police say they were wearing a mask.

Public health officers are now doing contact tracing and will reach out to anyone considered a close contact, RCMP say.

Manitoba health officials said 147 new cases of the virus had been identified across the province Thursday as four new deaths were reported.

The latest cases bring the total number of cases reported in Manitoba to 3,773.

Read more: Manitoba reports 4 new coronavirus deaths, 147 cases, Winnipeg schools moving to restricted level

There are currently 1,806 active cases and 1,920 people have recovered, according to numbers provided by the province.

Forty-seven people in Manitoba have died from the virus since March, the vast majority in recent weeks as the province saw a significant growth of positive cases after going weeks in the summer without a new infection.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases' Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases
Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 147 new cases

 

