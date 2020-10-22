Selkirk RCMP officer tests positive for coronavirus, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Selkirk RCMP officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Thursday police said the general duty officer worked in Selkirk and surrounding areas during the daytime hours of Oct. 11-13.

While the officer had interactions with the public during this time, police say they were wearing a mask.

Public health officers are now doing contact tracing and will reach out to anyone considered a close contact, RCMP say.

On Oct 21, a #rcmpmb officer tested positive for #COVID19. The officer worked in Selkirk & area on Oct 11-13 during the day. A mask was worn during interactions with the public. Public health officials will communicate with anyone considered a close contact. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 22, 2020

Manitoba health officials said 147 new cases of the virus had been identified across the province Thursday as four new deaths were reported.

The latest cases bring the total number of cases reported in Manitoba to 3,773.

There are currently 1,806 active cases and 1,920 people have recovered, according to numbers provided by the province.

Forty-seven people in Manitoba have died from the virus since March, the vast majority in recent weeks as the province saw a significant growth of positive cases after going weeks in the summer without a new infection.

