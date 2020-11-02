Advance voting underway for Regina’s civic election

Send this page to someone via email

Constituents hoping to cast an early ballot in Regina’s municipal election can take advantage of the city’s five advance polls this week.

They’re open at the following locations:

City hall (or the city hall drive-thru) Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Northgate Mall Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

North West Leisure Centre Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

South Leisure Centre Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Victoria Square Mall Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Find more information on the wards and candidates here.

To vote, please bring a piece of government-issued photo ID and the voter card mailed out by the city, if applicable.

Regular polls will be open on election day on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.