Politics

Advance voting underway for Regina’s civic election

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 12:22 pm
Click to play video 'Elections Regina hoping to combat voter fatigue with more ballot options' Elections Regina hoping to combat voter fatigue with more ballot options
WATCH: Elections Regina is offering several ways to vote, including accommodations for people who have had to self-isolate, in an effort to bolster municipal voter turnout.

Constituents hoping to cast an early ballot in Regina’s municipal election can take advantage of the city’s five advance polls this week.

They’re open at the following locations:

  • City hall (or the city hall drive-thru) Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Northgate Mall Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
  • North West Leisure Centre Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
  • South Leisure Centre Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Victoria Square Mall Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Read more: Advance, drive-thru polls to open for Regina municipal election next week

Find more information on the wards and candidates here.

To vote, please bring a piece of government-issued photo ID and the voter card mailed out by the city, if applicable.

Regular polls will be open on election day on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

