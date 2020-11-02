Coronavirus: Niagara College, Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary report new COVID-19 cases

Niagara College is reporting its fifth COVID-19 case of the 2020-21 school year.
The latest case was revealed in a statement on Sunday involving a member of the “college community” on the Welland campus, last there Oct. 24.
“Niagara College has assisted Niagara Region Public Health in its contact tracing for this case, and anyone deemed to be at risk has been contacted directly by Niagara Region Public Health with direction and guidance regarding next steps,” the school said in a release.
Public health has not yet confirmed that transmission occurred on campus and did not say if it involved a student or staff member.
Niagara College has reported four COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic as of Nov. 2.
Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Catholic public school board is reporting another coronavirus case at a secondary school. On Sunday the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) recorded its 19th high school-related case at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School on Rymal Road East.
The case involves a student who was last in the building on Thursday.
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, Bishop Ryan has had a total of three coronavirus cases among students, with the first revealed on Oct.1 and the second Oct. 20.
Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
Hamilton public schools now have a combined 36 unresolved cases as of Nov. 1.
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 21 cases
- Dalewood Elementary: one case
- Dundana Elementary: one case
- Dundas Valley Secondary: two cases
- Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case
- Glendale Secondary: one case
- Gordon Price Elementary: one case
- Helen Detwiler Elementary School: one case
- Highview Elementary: three cases
- Lake Avenue Elementary: one case
- Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case
- Ray Lewis Elementary School: one case
- Ridgemount Elementary School: one case
- Saltfleet District High: one case
- Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases
- Tiffany Hills Elementary: two cases
- Westdale Secondary: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 15 cases
- Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: two cases
- Cathedral HS: one case
- St. Charles: one case
- St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case
- St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: two cases
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary: six cases
- St. Thomas Moore: two cases
Hamilton has four active cases in child-care centres at:
- Le Petit Navire – Cumberland Aveneue
- YMCA SACC – Chedoke
- YMCA SACC – Highview
- YMCA SACC – Norwood Park
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported eight on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Halton public schools reported 35 unresolved cases as of Nov. 1.
Burlington — 14 cases
- Assumption Catholic Secondary: two case
- Brant Hills Public: two cases
- Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case
- Gary Allan High School: one case
- John William Boich Public School: three cases
- King’s Road Public School: one probable case
- M.M. Robinson High: one case
- St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Paul Catholic Elementary: two cases
Halton Hills — none
Milton — five cases
- Escarpment View Public School: one case
- Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Peter Catholic Elementary: two cases
Oakville — 16 cases
- Captain R. Wilson Public: two cases
- Emily Carr Public School: one case, one probable
- Falgarwood Public: one case
- Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: three cases
- St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary: two cases
- St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case
- St. Nicholas Elementary: one case
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case
Halton has six active cases in child-care centres at:
- Learning Blocks Montessori School (Milton): one case
- Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village School (Oakville): one case
- Queen of Heaven YMCA (Milton): one case
- Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case
- Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case
- YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Niagara’s Catholic public school board has the only active case in the region as of Nov. 1.
Fort Erie — no cases
Grimsby — no cases
Niagara Falls — no cases
Port Colborne – one case
- Lakeshore Catholic High School
St. Catharines — no cases
Niagara region has no active cases in a child-care centre.
Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools
Brock University has had four coronavirus cases with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.
The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.
Niagara College has reported five COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 school year. The latest was reported on Sunday with a student on the Welland campus who was last at the school on Oct. 24.
Cases in Brant County schools and daycares
Brant County has one COVID-19 case at Ryerson Heights Elementary School. The school has not revealed if the case involves a student or staff member. Public health says the individual involved had not been at the school recently. Only family members are being asked to self-isolate.
There are no unresolved coronavirus cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 1.
Cases in Haldimand County schools and daycares
Haldimand County public schools reported six active coronavirus cases as of Nov. 1.
- Dunnville Secondary School (Dunnville): one case
- Hagersville Secondary School (Hagersville): one case
- McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia): two cases
- River Heights School (Caledonia): one case
- St. Stephen’s School (Cayuga): one case
Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres.
