Coronavirus: Niagara College, Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary report new COVID-19 cases

Niagara College is reporting its fifth COVID-19 case of the 2020-21 school year.

The latest case was revealed in a statement on Sunday involving a member of the “college community” on the Welland campus, last there Oct. 24.

“Niagara College has assisted Niagara Region Public Health in its contact tracing for this case, and anyone deemed to be at risk has been contacted directly by Niagara Region Public Health with direction and guidance regarding next steps,” the school said in a release.

Public health has not yet confirmed that transmission occurred on campus and did not say if it involved a student or staff member.

Niagara College has reported four COVID-19 cases amid the pandemic as of Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Catholic public school board is reporting another coronavirus case at a secondary school. On Sunday the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) recorded its 19th high school-related case at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School on Rymal Road East.

The case involves a student who was last in the building on Thursday.

Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, Bishop Ryan has had a total of three coronavirus cases among students, with the first revealed on Oct.1 and the second Oct. 20.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Hamilton public schools now have a combined 36 unresolved cases as of Nov. 1.

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) — 21 cases

Dalewood Elementary: one case

Dundana Elementary: one case

Dundas Valley Secondary: two cases

Frank Panabaker Elementary (North Campus): one case

Glendale Secondary: one case

Gordon Price Elementary: one case

Helen Detwiler Elementary School: one case

Highview Elementary: three cases

Lake Avenue Elementary: one case

Nora Frances Henderson Secondary: one case

Ray Lewis Elementary School: one case

Ridgemount Elementary School: one case

Saltfleet District High: one case

Sir Allan MacNab Secondary: two cases

Tiffany Hills Elementary: two cases

Westdale Secondary: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) — 15 cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary: two cases

Cathedral HS: one case

St. Charles: one case

St. John Henry Newman CSS: one case

St. Marguerite d’Youville CES: two cases

St. Mary Catholic Secondary: six cases

St. Thomas Moore: two cases

Hamilton has four active cases in child-care centres at:

Le Petit Navire – Cumberland Aveneue

YMCA SACC – Chedoke

YMCA SACC – Highview

YMCA SACC – Norwood Park

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported eight on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported three.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Halton public schools reported 35 unresolved cases as of Nov. 1.

Burlington — 14 cases

Assumption Catholic Secondary: two case

Brant Hills Public: two cases

Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary: one case

Gary Allan High School: one case

John William Boich Public School: three cases

King’s Road Public School: one probable case

M.M. Robinson High: one case

St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Paul Catholic Elementary: two cases

Halton Hills — none

Milton — five cases

Escarpment View Public School: one case

Queen of Heaven Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Peter Catholic Elementary: two cases

Oakville — 16 cases

Captain R. Wilson Public: two cases

Emily Carr Public School: one case, one probable

Falgarwood Public: one case

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Elementary: three cases

St. Dominic Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Elementary: two cases

St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary: one case

St. Mary Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Matthew Catholic Elementary: one case

St. Nicholas Elementary: one case

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary: one case

Halton has six active cases in child-care centres at:

Learning Blocks Montessori School (Milton): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre – The Village School (Oakville): one case

Queen of Heaven YMCA (Milton): one case

Today’s Family Before and After School Age Program – JW Boich (Burlington): one case

Western Heights Montessori Academy (Oakville): one case

YMCA SACC – Falgarwood (Oakville): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Niagara’s Catholic public school board has the only active case in the region as of Nov. 1.

Fort Erie — no cases

Grimsby — no cases

Niagara Falls — no cases

Port Colborne – one case

Lakeshore Catholic High School

St. Catharines — no cases

Niagara region has no active cases in a child-care centre.

Cases in Niagara-area post-secondary schools

Brock University has had four coronavirus cases with the first reported on Sept. 16 involving an off-campus student while another reported on Sept. 28 involved a student who was last on campus on Sept. 22.

The third and fourth cases involved individuals who were last on campus Oct. 5 and Oct. 2, respectively.

Niagara College has reported five COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 school year. The latest was reported on Sunday with a student on the Welland campus who was last at the school on Oct. 24.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Brant County has one COVID-19 case at Ryerson Heights Elementary School. The school has not revealed if the case involves a student or staff member. Public health says the individual involved had not been at the school recently. Only family members are being asked to self-isolate.

There are no unresolved coronavirus cases in child-care centres as of Nov. 1.

Cases in Haldimand County schools and daycares

Haldimand County public schools reported six active coronavirus cases as of Nov. 1.

Dunnville Secondary School (Dunnville): one case

Hagersville Secondary School (Hagersville): one case

McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia): two cases

River Heights School (Caledonia): one case

St. Stephen’s School (Cayuga): one case

Haldimand County has no active cases in child-care centres.