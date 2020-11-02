Menu

Crime

Man who killed entire family in Markham home to be sentenced

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2020 6:27 am
Click to play video 'Markham man’s murder has friends concerned' Markham man’s murder has friends concerned
WATCH ABOVE (Oct. 22, 2020): As Catherine McDonald reports, Mehdi Amin's friends say they believe he was targeted because of his stance against the Iranian regime.

NEWMARKET, Ont. — A 24-year-old man who slaughtered his entire family as they were about to discover he lived a double life is set to be sentenced today.

Menhaz Zaman pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder for killing his parents, sister and grandmother on July 27, 2019, in their home in Markham, Ont.

The counts come with an automatic life sentence and both defence and Crown are seeking a 40-year period of parole ineligibility.

Read more: Markham man who pleaded guilty to murdering family shouldn’t be eligible for parole for 40 years: lawyers

Police found the bodies of 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman in their home.

Officers arrested Menhaz Zaman at the scene.

Zaman said in an agreed statement of facts that he killed his family because they were about to discover he had lied about going to university to become an engineer.

Click to play video 'Markham man charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing family' Markham man charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing family
Markham man charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing family
© 2020 The Canadian Press
MarkhamMenhaz ZamanMarkham murdersMarkham ontarioMalesa ZamanFiroza BegumMomtaz Begumfamily murdersMoniruz Zama
