Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 case confirmed MacNeill Elementary School in Regina

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 6:31 pm
MacNeill Elementary School in Regina.
MacNeill Elementary School in Regina. Photo courtesy of MacNeill School / Facebook

Regina Public Schools says a case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in an individual at MacNeill Elementary School.

In a press release, the school division said they were informed of the case on Oct. 31 from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

“At this time, public health has not identified any close contacts in any of the school’s classrooms or common spaces,” said the school division in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

McNeill School will be open for all students on Monday.

Trending Stories

If there are any additional close contacts at the school, they will be contacted by the SHA, said Regina Public Schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Close contacts are people who have been within two-metres of someone for 15 minutes.

Regina Public Schools has not released any further information regarding the person with COVID-19.

Click to play video 'How to support your kids during virtual school' How to support your kids during virtual school
How to support your kids during virtual school
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Health AuthorityCoronavirus UpdatesRegina Public Schoolscovid-19 sask schoolsmacneill school
Flyers
More weekly flyers