COVID-19 case confirmed MacNeill Elementary School in Regina

Regina Public Schools says a case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in an individual at MacNeill Elementary School.

In a press release, the school division said they were informed of the case on Oct. 31 from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“At this time, public health has not identified any close contacts in any of the school’s classrooms or common spaces,” said the school division in a press release.

McNeill School will be open for all students on Monday.

If there are any additional close contacts at the school, they will be contacted by the SHA, said Regina Public Schools.

Close contacts are people who have been within two-metres of someone for 15 minutes.

Regina Public Schools has not released any further information regarding the person with COVID-19.

