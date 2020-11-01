Menu

Canada

Saskatoon fire crews battling heavy smoke and flames in North Industrial area

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Fire crews investigate smoke coming from a building on Sask. Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews investigate smoke coming from a building on Sask. Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

Saskatoon fire crews are battling thick black smoke and flames coming from the rear of a building in the city’s north end.

Firefighters responded to the reports of smoke in the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Visible smoke could be seen coming from the roof, as fire crews made their way into the building to investigate the cause.

Shortly before 2 p.m., crews shifted their attention to intense flames at the back of the business.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters on scene confirmed nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.

Because of thick smoke blowing to the north east may cause a brief drop in air quality.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

 

