Unattended stove behind house fire that caused $30K damage: Saskatoon fire dept.

An unattended stove in a Riversdale home led to a fire that caused $30,000 in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

No one was injured in the early morning fire, in a house in the 600 block of Avenue I South, a press release said.

Emergency responders were called to a duplex just a few minutes before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

When the firefighters arrived they didn’t see any flames or smoke but could smell the latter. They began searching the residence to see if anyone was inside and to find the source of the fire.

They found the fire in the kitchen and extinguished it.

The sole occupant had already left the home.