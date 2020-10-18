Man’s body found in Radisson house fire: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man’s body was found inside a home following a house fire in Radisson, Sask., on Saturday.

Crews responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. When they arrived the house was engulfed in flames, police said.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a man was found in the home.

An investigation was conducted by the RCMP, provincial Fire Commissioners Office and Saskatoon Forensic Identification Services.

“It was determined at that time that there was nothing suspicious about the fire or the unfortunate death of the homeowner at this time,” RCMP said in a press release.

No one else was in the home at the time.

