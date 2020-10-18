Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man’s body found in Radisson house fire: Sask. RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 1:35 pm
A body was discovered in a house fire in Radisson on Saturday, say Saskatchewan RCMP.
A body was discovered in a house fire in Radisson on Saturday, say Saskatchewan RCMP. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man’s body was found inside a home following a house fire in Radisson, Sask., on Saturday.  

Crews responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. When they arrived the house was engulfed in flames, police said.

Read more: Massive fire destroys lobster pound in southern Nova Scotia

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a man was found in the home.

An investigation was conducted by the RCMP, provincial Fire Commissioners Office and Saskatoon Forensic Identification Services.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatoon assistant fire chief says arson count likely to double in 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“It was determined at that time that there was nothing suspicious about the fire or the unfortunate death of the homeowner at this time,” RCMP said in a press release.

No one else was in the home at the time.

Click to play video '1 dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood' 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireSask RCMPHouse FireSaskatchewan NewsRadissonbody pulled from house fire radissonhouse fire radissonradisson news
Flyers
More weekly flyers