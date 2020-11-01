Niagara police investigating fatal shooting in Lincoln, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Town of Lincoln, Ont., early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived, they learned that there was the sound of gunshots and later found a deceased male in a residence.

The Niagara police homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Police said it’s believed the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111.

