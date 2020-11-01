Niagara police investigating fatal shooting in Lincoln, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Town of Lincoln, Ont., early Sunday.
Police said they were called to the area of Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court shortly after midnight.
When officers arrived, they learned that there was the sound of gunshots and later found a deceased male in a residence.
The Niagara police homicide unit is investigating the incident.
Trending Stories
Police said it’s believed the shooting was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111.
2 fatal shootings in Toronto’s northwest on same night are linked, police say
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments