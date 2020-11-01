Menu

Crime

Niagara police investigating fatal shooting in Lincoln, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 12:34 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Town of Lincoln, Ont. early Sunday.
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Town of Lincoln, Ont. early Sunday. Shane Murphy

Niagara Regional Police say officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Town of Lincoln, Ont., early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived, they learned that there was the sound of gunshots and later found a deceased male in a residence.

Read more: ‘Multiple victims’ in Niagara Falls shooting, police say

The Niagara police homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Police said it’s believed the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111.

