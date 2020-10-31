Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 31

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported a total of 1,015 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
Of those:
- 325 were from Toronto
- 282 were from Peel Region
- 88 were from York Region
- 31 were from Halton Region
- 23 were from Durham Region
Marking Halloween amid the pandemic
People in parts of the Greater Toronto Area are being advised to mark Halloween at home this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents in areas that are in modified Stage 2 — Toronto, Peel Region and York Region — are being told to avoid going trick-or-treating due to higher rates of virus transmission.
Throughout the province, Ontarians are also being advised to avoid going to any Halloween parties or gatherings with those outside of their household.
Ontario reports over 1K new cases
Saturday’s 1,015 new cases of the novel coronavirus bring the total number of cases in the province to 75,730.
It’s the second-highest single-day increase in cases to date in the province, behind last Sunday’s report of 1,042.
Nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,136.
There are 320 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by six), with 73 in intensive care (down by two) and 54 on ventilators (up by two).
Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 11 more deaths
According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,950 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 11. There are currently 72 outbreaks in long-term care homes, down by six.
Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.View link »
