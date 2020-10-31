Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Toronto marks ‘John Candy Day’ to celebrate late actor’s birthday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2020 11:15 am
John Candy appears at the Academy Awards in April, 1988.
John Candy appears at the Academy Awards in April, 1988. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Toronto Mayor John Tory has declared Saturday as “John Candy Day” to mark what would’ve been the actor’s 70th birthday.

The mayor made the announcement on social media, saying, “It’s our way of remembering a beloved actor and comedian with roots in Toronto.”

Candy, who was born on Oct. 31, 1950, grew up in East York and attended high school in Scarborough. He began his comedy career as part of Toronto’s Second City sketch troupe.

Read more: ‘He’s still loved:’ John Candy’s legacy lives on, 25 years after his death

He rose to fame as part of the cast of the “SCTV” television series in 1976, forging a unique identity with characters such as TV personality Johnny LaRue and clarinetist Yosh Shmenge of the Shmenge Brothers polka duo.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That opened the doors to Hollywood, where he was cast in many classic comedies, including “Splash,” “Home Alone,” “Stripes” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

But Candy always maintained his ties to Toronto, taking on a stake in the Toronto Argonauts football team in 1991 as co-owner.

Candy died on March 4, 1994, after suffering a heart attack while shooting the film “Wagons East” in Durango, Mexico. He was 43.

Tory says the actor’s legacy lives on in many places, among them his family, his performances and his induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Click to play video 'Former ‘James Bond’ actor Sean Connery dead at age 90' Former ‘James Bond’ actor Sean Connery dead at age 90
Former ‘James Bond’ actor Sean Connery dead at age 90
© 2020 The Canadian Press
TorontoentertainmentJohn CandyJohn Candy DayToronto John Candy Day
Flyers
More weekly flyers