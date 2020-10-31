Ontario reports over 1K new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,015 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 75,730.

It marks the second-highest single-day increase in cases to date in the province, behind last Sunday’s report of 1,042.

“Locally, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 282 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 88 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 798 more resolved cases and over 41,900 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 5,109,927 tests. More than 36,200 remain under investigation.

Nine new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,136.

Meanwhile, 64,717 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are 320 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by six), with 73 in intensive care (down by two) and 54 on ventilators (up by two).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Friday afternoon.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

36,435 people are male

38,913 people are female

7,886 people are 19 and under

27,366 people are 20 to 39

21,583 people are 40 to 59

11,364 people are 60 to 79

7,521 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,950 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 11. There are currently 72 outbreaks in long-term care homes, down by six.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

There are 457 active cases among long-term care residents and 275 among staff.

