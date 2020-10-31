Menu

Crime

Man charged for stabbing 2 police officers in New Glasgow, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 11:20 am
Police say no injuries were reported.
Police say no injuries were reported. Stelsone via Getty Images
New Glasgow Regional Police charged a 26-year-old-man on Friday in relation to a stabbing incident on Chisholm Street, New Glasgow, that resulted in two officers being injured.At around 12:35 p.m., three police members responded to a follow-up complaint at a residence where a well-being check of a man had been conducted.READ MORE: 2 men reported missing in 2019 found dead: Halifax police“During the police follow up, an altercation took place between the three officers and the adult male, resulting in two of the officers being stabbed,” police said in a press release.According to authorities, the two injured officers, one from the Westville Police Service and the other from the Stellarton Police Service, were taken to Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were released shortly after.
Click to play video 'Policing expert criticizes RCMP response to N.S. shooting' Policing expert criticizes RCMP response to N.S. shooting
Policing expert criticizes RCMP response to N.S. shooting
A 60-year-old woman from Pictou County was charged with obstructing a police officer during the incident, police said.Police also said the 26-year-old man from Pictou County was arrested and has been charged with:
  • attempted murder
  • three counts of uttering threats
  • two counts of breech of probation
  • two counts of assault with a weapon
  • two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon
  • two counts of assaulting a police officer
  • resisting arrest.
Police said the accused is being held in police custody.
New Glasgow, Pictou County, New Glasgow Regional Police, Chisholm Street
