Man charged for stabbing 2 police officers in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police charged a 26-year-old-man on Friday in relation to a stabbing incident on Chisholm Street, New Glasgow, that resulted in two officers being injured.At around 12:35 p.m., three police members responded to a follow-up complaint at a residence where a well-being check of a man had been conducted.READ MORE: 2 men reported missing in 2019 found dead: Halifax police“During the police follow up, an altercation took place between the three officers and the adult male, resulting in two of the officers being stabbed,” police said in a press release.According to authorities, the two injured officers, one from the Westville Police Service and the other from the Stellarton Police Service, were taken to Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were released shortly after.
A 60-year-old woman from Pictou County was charged with obstructing a police officer during the incident, police said.Police also said the 26-year-old man from Pictou County was arrested and has been charged with:
- attempted murder
- three counts of uttering threats
- two counts of breech of probation
- two counts of assault with a weapon
- two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon
- two counts of assaulting a police officer
- resisting arrest.
