2 men reported missing in 2019 found dead: Halifax police

Halifax police say two men who had been reported missing in the last year have been found dead.
Police say a body found in a wooded area off rocky Lake Drive in Bedford has been confirmed as being a 43-year-old man who was reported missing on December 18th of last year in Dartmouth.
A second body found earlier this month in a wooded area off Sackville Drive has been confirmed as being a 60-year-old man reported missing on September 1st in Dartmouth.
Police say they neither death is suspicious and they won’t be releasing further details.
