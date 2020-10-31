Menu

Crime

2 men reported missing in 2019 found dead: Halifax police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 9:33 am
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020.
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax police say two men who had been reported missing in the last year have been found dead.

Police say a body found in a wooded area off rocky Lake Drive in Bedford has been confirmed as being a 43-year-old man who was reported missing on December 18th of last year in Dartmouth.

A second body found earlier this month in a wooded area off Sackville Drive has been confirmed as being a 60-year-old man reported missing on September 1st in Dartmouth.

Police say they neither death is suspicious and they won’t be releasing further details.

