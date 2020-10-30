Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate report of gunshots in Romans Avenue area

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
hrp
File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of possible gunshots in the 3000 block of Romans Avenue on Friday.

Police said they responded to the report at 4:14 p.m., and confirmed a shooting had taken place.

“No one was injured and there (is) no suspect information at this time,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, the investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020.  Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

