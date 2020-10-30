Well-known Okanagan resort voluntarily closes following positive COVID-19 test

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Okanagan’s better-known resorts has temporarily closed its doors following a positive COVID-19 test.

In a statement issued Friday, Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon said it was closing for 11 days following a positive test by a staff member.

The closure was effective immediately, Friday, Oct. 30, and was being called a “proactive and precautionary measure” for the continued safety of its guests, staff and vendors.

“The precaution comes as a result of Interior Health informing the resort on Oct. 30 of a confirmed case of COVID-19 with one staff member,” the resort said.

According to the resort, the staff member contracted COVID-19 outside of the resort and started self-isolating immediately.

It added that “due to the extensive COVID-19 plan in place at the resort, Interior Health confirmed there is no concern for any guests that stayed recently.”

The resort also said staff members who had been in close contact with the affected staff member have been identified and contacted by Interior Health.

The resort expects to resume operations on Monday, Nov. 9, adding that the closure was voluntary and not required by Interior Health.

Contacted by Global News, Interior Health said that it has not ordered any businesses to close, adding they may choose to close on their own.

