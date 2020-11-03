Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Stolen second chances, the Jessica Newman story

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Jessica Newman .
Jessica Newman . Handout
On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a young mother whose plans to rebuild her life were tragically interrupted.

March 10, 2015, was a typical Monday for Jessica Newman.

Her boyfriend took her home that morning after a weekend together at his place.

Later that afternoon, her roommate dropped her off at a Calgary bar and grill so she could work the night shift.

Her roommate expected to hear her come home around 10 p.m.

The hours passed and Jessica never came home.

Read more: ‘Her boys have no mother’: Jessica Newman’s mom waits for answers

Her roommate didn’t immediately worry — he figured she must have met up with friends.

But after she missed several important appointments and work shifts — and after no one had heard from her for a few days — her family and friends all began to worry.

Newman’s roommate called 911 and reported her missing.

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: New details in murder investigation of Jessica Newman

Police retraced her steps and found the footprints of life had ended: no bank transactions, texts, internet or phone activity after that Monday night.

What had happened to the young mother, and was she a victim of foul play?

Learn the shocking details police uncovered as they investigated her mysterious disappearance.

