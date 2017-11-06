Crime
November 6, 2017 7:00 am
Updated: November 6, 2017 8:22 am

Jury trial to begin Monday for man accused of killing Calgary mother Jessica Newman

By Crime Reporter  Global News

A jury trial will begin Monday for the man accused of killing Calgary mother Jessica Newman.

Kevin Rubletz, 33, is charged with second-degree murder.

Newman was Rubletz’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child.

She disappeared in March 2015. Eight weeks later, the 24-year-old’s body was found in a ditch northeast of Calgary.

Rubletz was arrested June 26, 2015. He’s been in custody ever since.

